Dr. Brad Pasternak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brad Pasternak, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1809
Phoenix Children's Medical Group6990 E Shea Blvd Ste 108, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 672-2032
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pasternak was highly recommended to me when my son was 10 and needed a GI evaluation. Dr. Pasternak diagnosed and has since treated my son for IBD the past 8 years. He is the most caring doctor, and he is always aware of the most current treatments and options available. He listens to my son and seeks to help him live a normal, pain free life. My son has been hospitalized and undergone surgeries under Dr. Pasternak's care. I highly recommend him to anyone seeking a top notch provider.
About Dr. Brad Pasternak, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831306034
- Children'S Hospital Med Center
- SUNY Downstate
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
