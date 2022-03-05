Dr. Brad Penenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Penenberg, MD
Dr. Brad Penenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Martin Cooper MD Inc.120 S Spalding Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 860-3450
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
After 5 major hip surgeries this was by far the easiest and has had the fastest recovery time. 2.5 weeks after a total hip replacement I am able to walk unaided without a cane- really extraordinary.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Dr. Penenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penenberg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penenberg speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Penenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penenberg.
