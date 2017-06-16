Overview of Dr. Brad Rawlings, MD

Dr. Brad Rawlings, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Rawlings works at ENT Associates Savannah PC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Bluffton, SC, Statesboro, GA and Pooler, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.