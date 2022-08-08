Overview of Dr. Brad Sandler, DO

Dr. Brad Sandler, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sandler works at Spine & Orthopedic Medicine Inc. in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Niles, MI and Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.