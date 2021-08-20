Dr. Brad Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad Simpson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
-
1
Upstate Cardiology PA702 N A ST, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 859-9855
- 2 114 Hospital Dr # A-1, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 235-7665
-
3
Upstate Cardiology PA2 Innovation Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 235-7665
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
Dr. Simpson is the best choice for cardiology ! Wonderful,kind and caring. And he’s so calming. Such a great listener and so knowledgeable. He can really read his patients and starts out with least intrusive tests for your condition.My husband and I agree that we both trust our care to Dr. Simpson. The staff in the Easley office is also great ! We highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. Brad Simpson, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1699767277
Education & Certifications
- U Sc/Richland Meml/Bryan Do
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.