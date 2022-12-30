Overview

Dr. Brad Snider, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Snider works at South Dayton Family Physicians in Kettering, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.