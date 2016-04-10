Dr. Brad Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Snyder, MD
Dr. Brad Snyder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
UT Physicians Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas (UTMIST) - Cypress27700 Highway 290 Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (713) 486-1330
UT Physicians Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas (UTMIST) - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S Ste 200E, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-1330
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr. Snyder performed a hernia operation on me. From our initial consult through to the surgery follow up I couldn't ask for a better experience.
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
