Dr. Brad Solomon, DO

Gastroenterology
4.4 (7)
Overview

Dr. Brad Solomon, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Du Bois, PA. They graduated from Touro University Nevada, Henderson, NV and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Dubois.

Dr. Solomon works at DRMC Gastroenterology Clinic in Du Bois, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DRMC Gastroenterology Clinic
    621 S Main St, Du Bois, PA 15801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 371-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn Highlands Dubois

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Solomon is a wonderfully skilled and compassionate doctor. I am very compromised in my intestinal area. Dr. Solomon has been very pro active to professionally treat me and to provide me with products to help me. I understand he is leaving Penn Highlands Healthcare. I am very sad to learn this. I would like to travel to be treated by Dr. Solomon if I knew where he was going to be practicing.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brad Solomon, DO.

    About Dr. Brad Solomon, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457693780
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gastroenterology, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL
    Medical Education
    • Touro University Nevada, Henderson, NV
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon works at DRMC Gastroenterology Clinic in Du Bois, PA. View the full address on Dr. Solomon’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

