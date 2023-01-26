Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swelstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Intermountain Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Fair Oaks Office12011 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 246-0500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Sandy Office10150 S Petunia Way, Sandy, UT 84092 Directions (801) 878-8888
Clearfield/Layton Office1725 E 1450 S, Clearfield, UT 84015 Directions (801) 784-5484
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Swelstad?
Dr. Swelstad was eager to help us right from the first meeting we had with him. He took the time to listen to us and review all the information we had sent prior, so we could hear his expert opinion and recommendations. We were a little hesitant to do anything that would result in multiples for a few reasons, so he worked with us to come up with a slower approach which is what we were ultimately most comfortable with. As things progressed without luck, we went to plan B and then eventually plan C. I needed to see another specialist and get a procedure done and he made sure he sent me to the best of the best in the business. Hands down from start to finish, he was always offering his help and answering any questions or concerns. His bedside manner was just so calming and positive-it made us feel like we were being understood and there would eventually be a solution for us that would help us expand our family- which we finally did in 2022 - all thanks to Dr.Swelstad!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1033382049
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Methodist Hosp
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
