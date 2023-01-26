Overview

Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Intermountain Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Swelstad works at Shady Grove Fertility - Virginia in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Sandy, UT and Clearfield, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.