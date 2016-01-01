Overview of Dr. Brad Tinkelman, MD

Dr. Brad Tinkelman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Tinkelman works at Community Neurology Associates PC in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Newtown, PA and Berlin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.