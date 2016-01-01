Dr. Truax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brad Truax, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Truax, MD
Dr. Brad Truax, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They completed their residency with IU Health Ball Memorial
Dr. Truax works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Truax's Office Locations
-
1
Ball State Healthcenter Pharmacy1500 Neely Ave, Muncie, IN 47306 Directions (765) 285-1103
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truax?
About Dr. Brad Truax, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841355476
Education & Certifications
- IU Health Ball Memorial
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truax works at
Dr. Truax has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.