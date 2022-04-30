Dr. Brad Wolfson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Wolfson, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Wolfson, MD
Dr. Brad Wolfson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Wolfson works at
Dr. Wolfson's Office Locations
Brad A. Wolfson MD555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 2W101, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent rating. Both professional and personable. We need more like him.
About Dr. Brad Wolfson, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700843174
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfson works at
Dr. Wolfson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolfson speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.