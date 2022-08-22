Dr. Bradbury Skidmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skidmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradbury Skidmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradbury Skidmore, MD
Dr. Bradbury Skidmore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They completed their residency with University Hospital|Western Pennsylvania Hospital
Dr. Skidmore works at
Dr. Skidmore's Office Locations
-
1
Mayfield Brain & Spine - NKY544 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 916-7681Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skidmore?
Best possible experience with surgery. Dr. Skidmore is pleasant and detailed.
About Dr. Bradbury Skidmore, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1477661189
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital|Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skidmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skidmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skidmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skidmore works at
Dr. Skidmore has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skidmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Skidmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skidmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skidmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skidmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.