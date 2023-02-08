Overview of Dr. Bradd Burkhart, MD

Dr. Bradd Burkhart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Burkhart works at Central FL Hospitalist Partners in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.