Overview

Dr. Braden Barnett, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Barnett works at Lc Livewell Inc. in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.