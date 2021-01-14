Dr. Braden Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Braden Kuo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Braden Kuo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Kuo works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-5565Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Massachusetts General Hospital165 Cambridge St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuo?
Dr. Kuo saved my life, and I am forever grateful. I had an exceptionally rare sudden serious illness where I was unable to swallow and had poor motility of processing food and liquids through my esophagus. I had hypersensitivity to smells and to anything that touched my throat. Dr. Kuo was the only doctor who spent a lot of time with me, figured out what was wrong and set up a treatment plan which helped me to recover and get my life back. After going through countless tests and appointments with other doctors in CT which left them stumped and gave me a misdiagnosis, I was desperate. Dr. Kuo is the most exceptional, caring, expert doctor I have ever experienced. He truly deals with the most seriously ill patients and goes above and beyond. I highly recommend Dr. Kuo if you want a doctor that will take your illness seriously and get you well. A+++++++++
About Dr. Braden Kuo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225023658
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuo works at
Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Nausea, Abdominal Pain and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.