Overview of Dr. Braden Moore, DPM

Dr. Braden Moore, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at CHISHOLM TRAIL ORTHOPEDCIS & SPORTS MEDICINE CENTER, LLP in Cleburne, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.