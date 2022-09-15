Dr. Bradford Bader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Bader, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradford Bader, MD
Dr. Bradford Bader, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Bader works at
Dr. Bader's Office Locations
-
1
Brad Bader3310 Dallas Pkwy Ste 201, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 501-2021
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bader?
Dr. Bader performed a complete facelift on me at the beginning of 2018. Looking for a job at 62 is a challenge; I thought a younger appearance would be beneficial. Once I healed, the first interview I went on, I got the job. The initial results looked natural and attractive. The office staff is professional and supportive. Dr. Bader is very professional and was very empathetic and caring during the entire process. Today, I look in the mirror and I am still pleased with the wonderful results.
About Dr. Bradford Bader, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1588780159
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- University Of Michigan Med Center
- University of Texas
- Southern Methodist University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bader works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.