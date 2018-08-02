Overview of Dr. Bradford Black, MD

Dr. Bradford Black, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Salem Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Black works at Cleveland Clinic in Alliance, OH with other offices in Salem, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.