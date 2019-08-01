See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Munster, IN
Dr. Bradford Blakeman, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Munster, IN
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradford Blakeman, MD

Dr. Bradford Blakeman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Community Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Franciscan St. James Health, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Macneal Hospital, Presence Mercy Medical Center, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blakeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 204, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-4555
  2. 2
    Community Hospital
    901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-4077
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus
    20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 747-4000
    Monday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Tuesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Wednesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Thursday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Friday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Saturday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Sunday
    12:45am - 8:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Community Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
  • Franciscan St. James Health
  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Macneal Hospital
  • Presence Mercy Medical Center
  • St. Catherine Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinoscopy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 01, 2019
    At 50 yrs old I had 92+% coronary blockage in each of 4 coronary arteries. Dr Blakeman performed a quadruple bypass on my heart. The grafts served me well for 23 yrs before stents had to be inserted. He gave me those years of my life. I will always be indebted to him. Thank you Dr. Blakeman.
    edgar nuval — Aug 01, 2019
    About Dr. Bradford Blakeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447212113
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola Affil Hosps
    Residency
    • Loyola Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Loyola Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradford Blakeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blakeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blakeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blakeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blakeman has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blakeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blakeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blakeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blakeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blakeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

