Overview of Dr. Bradford Boone, MD

Dr. Bradford Boone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Claremore, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Boone works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Claremore, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.