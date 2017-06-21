Dr. B Kelly Ence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Kelly Ence, MD
Overview of Dr. B Kelly Ence, MD
Dr. B Kelly Ence, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orem, UT. They completed their residency with Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center|Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
Dr. Ence works at
Dr. Ence's Office Locations
Revere Health700 W 800 N Ste 400, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5902
Revere Health39 Professional Way Ste 1, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 264-5903
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PEHP
- Principal Financial Group
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ence is great. Always listens and suggests what is best for me Great doctor
About Dr. B Kelly Ence, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1588766299
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center|Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- University Hawaii Integr Surgery Res|University of Hawaii - JA Burns School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ence works at
Dr. Ence has seen patients for Loss of Smell and-or Taste, Anosmia and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ence.
