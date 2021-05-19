Dr. Bradford Fine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Fine, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bradford Fine, DPM
Dr. Bradford Fine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Fine's Office Locations
Lexington Foot and Ankle Center Psc1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C115, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-8855
L. William Roberts M. D. Psc805 Alexa Dr Ste C, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 278-8855
Lexington Foot & Ankle Center Psc1138 Lexington Rd Ste 210, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (859) 278-8855
Lexington Diabetic Center Psc3292 Eagle View Ln Ste 210, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 977-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fine has done 3 surgeries on me in the last 5 years. He was patient with me and answered all my questions. He understood the seriousness of my condition and wanted to help me. I have had issues with my legs and feet since I was 2 years old. Dr. Fine has been the only doctor that was willing to help me and do his best to improve my quality of life.
About Dr. Bradford Fine, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
