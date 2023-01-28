Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD
Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Gamble works at
Dr. Gamble's Office Locations
-
1
Otolaryngology Specialists of North Texas7515 Greenville Ave Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 239-1641
-
2
Plano-frisco Office6300 W Parker Rd Ste G24, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-0633
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamble?
I found Dr. Gamble to be very honest and thorough. I appreciated that he took the time to tell me what the potential causes of my symptoms could be, order imaging, and after reviewing the imaging gave me a list of treatment options. He told me pros and cons of each possible treatment and included me in decision making rather than just going straight for surgery, which made me feel like he is a doctor who cares about the big picture of my health rather than one who is just trying to make as much money as possible by pushing surgeries. He is not overly chatty but his demeanor is by no means cold, I think he strikes a good balance of being time efficient while still being pleasant. I feel like he did a good job of educating me on what I can expect and I appreciate him coordinating with another physician to address different aspects of my care for the most therapeutic benefit possible. The quality of care that I have received from Dr. Gamble so far has been top notch.
About Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629021498
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Dallas
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamble works at
Dr. Gamble has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.