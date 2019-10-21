See All Radiation Oncologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Bradford Hoppe, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.7 (48)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Bradford Hoppe, MD

Dr. Bradford Hoppe, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cencer Center

Dr. Hoppe works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoppe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lung Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Proton Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    GW Smith — Oct 21, 2019
    About Dr. Bradford Hoppe, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275791055
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cencer Center
    Internship
    • Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

