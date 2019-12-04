Overview

Dr. Bradford Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Digestive Health Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Irondale, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hernia and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.