Dr. Bradford Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradford Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
1
Mesa Anesthesia Services Pllc, 8573 E Princess Dr Ste 215, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
1808 3rd Ave S, Irondale, AL 35210
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about the care administered by Dr. Jones. Very thorough. Met with me before the procedure and after. Friendly staff and little to no wait. I highly recommend him. I have been a patient there over the course of five years.
About Dr. Bradford Jones, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hernia and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
