Overview of Dr. Bradford Murphy, DO

Dr. Bradford Murphy, DO is an Urology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Murphy works at Urological Services in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.