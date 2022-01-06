Overview of Dr. Bradford Nelson, MD

Dr. Bradford Nelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Stones, Prostate Removal and Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.