Dr. Bradford Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradford Nelson, MD
Dr. Bradford Nelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
-
1
Rockwood Urology Center910 W 5th Ave Ste 801, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 755-5121
-
2
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 458-5800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Multicare Valley Hospital12606 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 473-5484
-
4
Urology Surgery Center Northwest1401 E Trent Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 747-3147
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
Absolutely the best! Clear through information. Next steps clearly explained. And incredible surgical skills! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bradford Nelson, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962466045
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Bladder Stones, Prostate Removal and Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.