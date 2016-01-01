Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradford Richardson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradford Richardson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
-
1
The University of New Mexico1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-3201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?
About Dr. Bradford Richardson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1225376601
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.