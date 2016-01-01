See All Family Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Bradford Richardson, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bradford Richardson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Dr. Richardson works at The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of New Mexico
    1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 (505) 272-3201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lung Removal, Open
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Secondary Malignancies
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Wound Repair

About Dr. Bradford Richardson, MD

Specialties
  Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1225376601
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Tulane University of Louisiana
Medical Education

