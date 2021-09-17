See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Bradford Shingleton, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradford Shingleton, MD

Dr. Bradford Shingleton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Shingleton works at Ocb Optical in Boston, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA and West Yarmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shingleton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocb Optical
    50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 573-1023
  2. 2
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Framingham
    61 Lincoln St Ste 212, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 875-9787
  3. 3
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston
    88 ANSEL HALLET RD, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 771-4848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr. J. Bradford Shingleton is an excellent cataract surgeon. Highly-knowledgeable in his field, I'm grateful to have been referred to him for surgery. Prior to the surgery, both eyes were thoroughly assessed. Pre-surgery support, day of surgery and follow-up care was all excellent and the results beyond my expectations.
    — Sep 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradford Shingleton, MD
    About Dr. Bradford Shingleton, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902879075
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradford Shingleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shingleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shingleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shingleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shingleton has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shingleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shingleton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shingleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shingleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shingleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

