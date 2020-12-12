See All Dermatologists in Fair Lawn, NJ
Dr. Bradford Singman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bradford Singman, MD

Dermatology
2.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradford Singman, MD is a Dermatologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    20-00 FAIR LAWN AVE, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 794-6000
  2. 2
    Uvatov Podiatry PC
    1468 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 494-6699
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Singman?

    Dec 12, 2020
    I feel so blessed and thankful to have found Dr Signman!!! He is extremely knowledgeable in his field, my very first visit and he knew exactly what my rare skin condition was and he confirmed it with a biopsy. Truth be told his office is not fancy like a lot of offices are, but it’s clean and I’m not there to see his office I’m there to see him. He has talked to me on the phone when I needed him. He has always fit me in with an appointment if I was in pain. I would absolutely recommend Dr Signman as a dermatologist!
    Barbara A — Dec 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradford Singman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradford Singman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Singman to family and friends

    Dr. Singman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Singman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradford Singman, MD.

    About Dr. Bradford Singman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164513354
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradford Singman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Singman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradford Singman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.