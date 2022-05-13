Dr. Bradford Snead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Snead, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradford Snead, MD
Dr. Bradford Snead, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Snead's Office Locations
Naples Office5335 Airport Rd N, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 594-5550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pebblebrooke15205 Collier Blvd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-7145
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Florida PA4790 Barkley Cir Ste C103, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience as a first timer. I barely waited to be helped when I checked in. The staff and Dr. Bradford were all very friendly and helpful. I especially loved how Dr. Bradford really took his time to explain my conditions with me as well as my treatment options. I had a great visit and the doctor’s.
About Dr. Bradford Snead, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American College of Physicians
- Medical College of Georgia
- Baptist Health System
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snead has seen patients for Stye, Pterygium and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snead speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Snead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.