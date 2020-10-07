Overview of Dr. Bradford Stevenson, MD

Dr. Bradford Stevenson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine|St. Lous University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Stevenson works at Ogden Clinic in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.