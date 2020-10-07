Dr. Bradford Stevenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Stevenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradford Stevenson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine|St. Lous University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Ogden Clinic - South - Urology4700 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 893-8338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 543-4119Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
It's always hard to find a new doctor. I think this is going to be a good match.
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- St. Louis University School of Medicine|St. Lous University School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
