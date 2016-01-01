Dr. Bradford Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradford Tan, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Pathology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
About Dr. Bradford Tan, MD
- Pathology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891766499
Education & Certifications
- U Ill MGH Prgm in Path
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Cytopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods.