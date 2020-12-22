Dr. Bradford Tyler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Tyler, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradford Tyler, MD
Dr. Bradford Tyler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tyler works at
Dr. Tyler's Office Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health Vascular Surgery and Vein Care1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-6289Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyler?
Saw Dr. Tyler October 2020 for a lumpectomy. Didn’t know anything about him before going but immediately felt I had made the right decision in choosing him as my surgeon. He made me feel very comfortable and like I was his only patient. He took the time to explain my options and made sure all my questions and concerns were answered. He has a very gentle and caring bedside manner. His main nurse is Adrianne and she couldn’t be any sweeter! She has been available to me via phone call to address any ancillary concerns or just to offer support or a kind word. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Tyler and his staff ??%.
About Dr. Bradford Tyler, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1932172418
Education & Certifications
- New Hanover Reg Med Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyler works at
Dr. Tyler has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Incisional Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.