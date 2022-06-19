Overview of Dr. Bradford Wall, MD

Dr. Bradford Wall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They completed their residency with University Of Kansas Med Center



Dr. Wall works at Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons, PC in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.