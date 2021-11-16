Dr. Bradford Whitmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Whitmer, DO
Dr. Bradford Whitmer, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverview, MI. They completed their fellowship with PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
Family Health PC19020 FORT ST, Riverview, MI 48193 Directions (734) 362-5100
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Whitmer is an awesome doctor. He explains everything so you understand and is very personable. He just moved his practice from downriver but I will make the drive to continue to see him!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Gastroenterology
