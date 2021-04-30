Dr. Bradford Winegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Winegar, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradford Winegar, MD
Dr. Bradford Winegar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Winegar's Office Locations
Childrens Ear Nose & Throat Center3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 320, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-0392Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went for an annual visit regarding treatment for allergies.
About Dr. Bradford Winegar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winegar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winegar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winegar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winegar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Winegar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winegar.
