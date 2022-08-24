Overview of Dr. Bradford Woodworth, MD

Dr. Bradford Woodworth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Woodworth works at THE KIRKLIN CLINIC CARDIOLOGY CLINIC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.