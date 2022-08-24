Dr. Bradford Woodworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Woodworth, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradford Woodworth, MD
Dr. Bradford Woodworth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Woodworth's Office Locations
Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Office619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35249 Directions (205) 934-4011
- 3 1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 801-7801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific experience all around. Great communicator, super smart, listens well. Great outcome with sphenoidotomy and septoplasty.
About Dr. Bradford Woodworth, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodworth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodworth has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.