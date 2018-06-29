Overview of Dr. Bradlee Johnson, MD

Dr. Bradlee Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.