Overview of Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD

Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital and Scheurer Hospital.



Dr. Ahlgren works at Ahlgren Spine in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.