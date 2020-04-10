See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD

Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital and Scheurer Hospital.

Dr. Ahlgren works at Ahlgren Spine in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahlgren's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ahlgren Spine
    1555 South Blvd E, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 215-8080
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Harbor Beach Community Hospital
  • Hills and Dales General Hospital
  • Scheurer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Herniated Disc Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 10, 2020
    I had a spine fusion surgery in August of 2019 by Dr. Ahlgren at Beaumont hospital. He spends enough time listening to the complaint and gives you several preparation steps before the surgery. The surgery was successful 100%. After the surgery, I was seen by his staff on regular basis to monitor the recovery status and made recommendations if necessary. Dr. Ahlgren is an excellent surgeon and his staff (PA's and nurses) are doing a good job in helping and answering questions and concerns. I highly recommend Dr. Ahlgren.
    Mike Kheir — Apr 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD
    About Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790766871
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahlgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahlgren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahlgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahlgren works at Ahlgren Spine in Rochester Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ahlgren’s profile.

    Dr. Ahlgren has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahlgren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahlgren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahlgren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahlgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahlgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

