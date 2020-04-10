Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahlgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD
Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital and Scheurer Hospital.
Dr. Ahlgren works at
Dr. Ahlgren's Office Locations
-
1
Ahlgren Spine1555 South Blvd E, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 215-8080Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Harbor Beach Community Hospital
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahlgren?
I had a spine fusion surgery in August of 2019 by Dr. Ahlgren at Beaumont hospital. He spends enough time listening to the complaint and gives you several preparation steps before the surgery. The surgery was successful 100%. After the surgery, I was seen by his staff on regular basis to monitor the recovery status and made recommendations if necessary. Dr. Ahlgren is an excellent surgeon and his staff (PA's and nurses) are doing a good job in helping and answering questions and concerns. I highly recommend Dr. Ahlgren.
About Dr. Bradley Ahlgren, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790766871
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahlgren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahlgren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahlgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahlgren works at
Dr. Ahlgren has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahlgren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahlgren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahlgren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahlgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahlgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.