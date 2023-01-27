Dr. Bradley Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Anderson, MD
Dr. Bradley Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic2805 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was though about procedure and expected results
About Dr. Bradley Anderson, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- 1053403105
Education & Certifications
- University Okla
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Biopsy and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.