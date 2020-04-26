Dr. Bradley Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Anderson, MD
Dr. Bradley Anderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Utah Valley Pediatrics1355 N University Ave Ste 210, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-6752Tuesday7:00am - 4:45pmWednesday7:00am - 4:45pmThursday7:00am - 4:45pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We traveled well out of our way to see Dr Anderson. If we didn’t move out of state my children would still go to him. He is one of the best physicians I ever ever met. Incredibly thorough. He made observations and predictions about my youngest daughter that still blow my mind. He is incredibly compassionate and kind to kids. I am so grateful that my children got to have someone like Dr Anderson watch over them.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1124086186
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anderson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
