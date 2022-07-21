See All Neurologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Bradley Aymen, DO

Neurology
Overview of Dr. Bradley Aymen, DO

Dr. Bradley Aymen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their residency with St. John Providence Hospital Macomb-Oakland

Dr. Aymen works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aymen's Office Locations

    Farmington Hills Office
    28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Memory Evaluation
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Memory Evaluation

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2022
    I was extremely fortunate to have had him as my neurologist before and after my hospital stay. He is extremely competent and so kind and caring. He cares deeply for his patients and goes out of his way to assess and treat even the most complex neurological conditions. He spends time caring for his patients and additional time talking to them on the phone also after you are released from the hospital. I am truly blessed to be under his care. Dr. Bradley Aymen is the best!
    Bette Mys — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Aymen, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760640445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. John Providence Hospital Macomb-Oakland
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. John Providence Hospital Macomb-Oakland, Warren, Michigan
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Aymen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aymen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aymen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aymen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aymen works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Aymen’s profile.

    Dr. Aymen has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aymen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aymen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aymen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aymen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aymen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

