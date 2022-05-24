Dr. Bradley Backoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Backoff, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bradley Backoff, DPM
Dr. Bradley Backoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Backoff works at
Dr. Backoff's Office Locations
-
1
Dedicated Senior Medical Center West Park13719 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 307-3005
-
2
Prabhudas R Lakhani M.d.inc.1255 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 965-9137
-
3
Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC8175 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 629-8800
-
4
Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics - Ravenna6847 N Chestnut St, Ravenna, OH 44266 Directions (330) 297-0811Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Backoff?
First foot doctor I have gone to that didn't want to give me a shot to solve my problems. The people in his office are happy and it feels good to go there.
About Dr. Bradley Backoff, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1255710596
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Backoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Backoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Backoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Backoff works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Backoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Backoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Backoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.