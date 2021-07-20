See All Neurosurgeons in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD

Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.

Dr. Bagan works at American Ctr Spine Neurosurgery in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bagan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Libertyville Neurosurgery LLC
    712 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 362-1848
  2. 2
    Lmg the Family Doctors
    716 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 362-1848
  3. 3
    Advocate Condell Medical Center
    801 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 362-1848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Vista Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc Surgery
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc Surgery

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346367190
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagan works at American Ctr Spine Neurosurgery in Libertyville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bagan’s profile.

    Dr. Bagan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

