Overview of Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD

Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Bagan works at American Ctr Spine Neurosurgery in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.