Dr. Bradley Barnett, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Barnett, MD

Dr. Bradley Barnett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Sch Med/Hosp and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Barnett works at California LASIK & Eye in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Holly Springs, NC and Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    California LASIK & Eye
    1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 736-6888
  2. 2
    NVISION Eye Centers - Sacramento South
    7501 Hospital Dr Ste 105, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 423-4040
  3. 3
    Duke Eye Center Holly Springs
    401 Irving Pkwy, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 385-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Duke University Eye Center
    2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 660-5060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr. Barnett & his team were over and beyond outstanding. Quick to answer all of my millions of questions (over the phone or via email), scheduling was easy, and I didn't feel rushed out over any of the appointments. Everyone took their time to make sure I was happy, comfortable and confident. They give you plenty of information regarding LASIK and pre & post care. Dr. Barnett himself is super energetic and knowledgeable. His energy and confidence put me at ease especially during the procedure itself. I could imagine that his energy might be too much for some but I loved it! I was the 2nd to last for his day of procedures and I didn't feel like I was meeting a tired and exhausted person who was about to change my life forever :) He was great! Would recommend this team to anyone looking into LASIK!!!!!
    GREAT PLACE & TEAM — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Bradley Barnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154765139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shiley Eye Institute, University of California San Diego
    Residency
    • Wilmer Eye Institute, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • MedStar Harbor Hospital / Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Sch Med/Hosp
