Dr. Bradley Barnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Barnett, MD
Dr. Bradley Barnett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Sch Med/Hosp and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Barnett's Office Locations
1
California LASIK & Eye1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (877) 736-6888
2
NVISION Eye Centers - Sacramento South7501 Hospital Dr Ste 105, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 423-4040
3
Duke Eye Center Holly Springs401 Irving Pkwy, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 385-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Duke University Eye Center2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 660-5060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MedCost
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnett & his team were over and beyond outstanding. Quick to answer all of my millions of questions (over the phone or via email), scheduling was easy, and I didn't feel rushed out over any of the appointments. Everyone took their time to make sure I was happy, comfortable and confident. They give you plenty of information regarding LASIK and pre & post care. Dr. Barnett himself is super energetic and knowledgeable. His energy and confidence put me at ease especially during the procedure itself. I could imagine that his energy might be too much for some but I loved it! I was the 2nd to last for his day of procedures and I didn't feel like I was meeting a tired and exhausted person who was about to change my life forever :) He was great! Would recommend this team to anyone looking into LASIK!!!!!
About Dr. Bradley Barnett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154765139
Education & Certifications
- Shiley Eye Institute, University of California San Diego
- Wilmer Eye Institute, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- MedStar Harbor Hospital / Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Sch Med/Hosp
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
