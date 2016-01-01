Overview of Dr. Bradley Bartholomew, MD

Dr. Bradley Bartholomew, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.



Dr. Bartholomew works at Bradley J Bartholomew MD in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.