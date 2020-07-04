Dr. Bradley Bengtson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bengtson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Bengtson, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Bengtson, MD
Dr. Bradley Bengtson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Bengtson works at
Dr. Bengtson's Office Locations
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery555 Midtowne St NE Ste 110, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (877) 822-8880
- 2 2155 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (877) 822-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Priority Health
- Spectrum Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bengston and his team were extremely professional at my consultation and day of surgery. I am not 100% healed yet and I can already tell that I will absolutely love my results. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Bradley Bengtson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Michigan State University/Butterworth Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bengtson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bengtson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bengtson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bengtson.
