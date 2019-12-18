Dr. Bradley Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Bennett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
Holy Cross Hospital1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 681-6437
North Lake Medical Park19529 Doctors Dr, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 702-0122
Metro Colon and Rectal Surgery PC4701 Randolph Rd Ste 203, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 681-6437
Metro Colon and Rectal Surgery PC8701 Randolph Rd, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 681-6437
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with Stage 3 CRC 11.19.2018. After doing extensive research and meeting with another surgeon for a 2nd opinion I decided to go with Doctor B and his team . I have no regrets . He performed my LAR procedure on 3.26.2019 , my surgery was a a success and he was able to remove my tumor which was located mid rectum with good margins and the cancer had not spread . I had a temp ileostomy for 8 months . He then performed another sphincter surgery on 10.3.2019 this went without a hitch . My final surgery was 12.3.2019 this surgery was reversal were my bag was removed and I was hooked back up . Due to the LAR procedure being performed robotically I have 4 tiny keyhole scars on my belly and that is it . I am so glad that I went with Doctor Bennett and his team and would not hesitate to recommend Metro Colon to anyone, I’m forever grateful ! Age 46 Female
About Dr. Bradley Bennett, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suburban Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Tufts Univ
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
