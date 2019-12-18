See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Bradley Bennett, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Bennett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Bennett works at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD, Rockville, MD and North Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Anorectal Abscess and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

4.5 (15)
4.5 (15)
4.0 (8)
Locations

    Holy Cross Hospital
    1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 (301) 681-6437
    North Lake Medical Park
    19529 Doctors Dr, Germantown, MD 20874 (240) 702-0122
    Metro Colon and Rectal Surgery PC
    4701 Randolph Rd Ste 203, Rockville, MD 20852 (301) 681-6437
    Metro Colon and Rectal Surgery PC
    8701 Randolph Rd, North Bethesda, MD 20852 (301) 681-6437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fissure
  View other providers who treat Abscess
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Polyps
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 18, 2019
    I was diagnosed with Stage 3 CRC 11.19.2018. After doing extensive research and meeting with another surgeon for a 2nd opinion I decided to go with Doctor B and his team . I have no regrets . He performed my LAR procedure on 3.26.2019 , my surgery was a a success and he was able to remove my tumor which was located mid rectum with good margins and the cancer had not spread . I had a temp ileostomy for 8 months . He then performed another sphincter surgery on 10.3.2019 this went without a hitch . My final surgery was 12.3.2019 this surgery was reversal were my bag was removed and I was hooked back up . Due to the LAR procedure being performed robotically I have 4 tiny keyhole scars on my belly and that is it . I am so glad that I went with Doctor Bennett and his team and would not hesitate to recommend Metro Colon to anyone, I’m forever grateful ! Age 46 Female
    Seana McEvoy — Dec 18, 2019
    About Dr. Bradley Bennett, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609985613
    Education & Certifications

    • Suburban Hospital
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Tufts Univ
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Anorectal Abscess and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.